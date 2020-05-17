Funerals Pending for Monday, May 18, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Monday, May 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGGINS, George, 85, DeWitt, died Friday (May 16, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton

ISAAC, Georgia Mae, 73, Waynesville, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WINEBRINNER, Jerry, 68, Clinton, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

YOUNG, David C., 44, Bement, died Saturday (May 16, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News