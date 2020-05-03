Funerals Pending for Monday, May 4, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Monday, May 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOWELL, Bonnie, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (May 2, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

ISOME, James R., 94, Decatur, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MANLEY, James "Jim" E., Sr., 81, Assumption, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

RIBER, Sally M., 81, Oakley, died Saturday (May 2, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News