 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Monday Nov. 23, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Monday Nov. 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURGENER, Fred J., 69, Moweaqua, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

FARNAM, Anna Mae, 85, McLean, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.  

GASS, Arlene A., 96, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

VAUGHN, Vesta Kay, 61, Pana, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.     

WEMPLE, Joann M., 87, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News