 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Monday Nov. 30, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Monday Nov. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILLIS, Pauline Carol, 80, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 27, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Corrected date of passing: DOUGHERTY, John (Jack), 82, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News