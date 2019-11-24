Funerals pending for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
Funerals pending for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

MASSEY, Lloyd, 89, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MELL, Barry K., 50, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WASHBURN, Woody, 81, Forsyth, died Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

