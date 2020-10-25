 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Oct. 26, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday Oct. 26, 2020

BRAGG, Marie, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

DOTY, Cecil Alan, 66, Beecher City, died Friday (Oct. 23, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

JAYROE, Terry Max, 87, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LOPEZ, Victoriano Hernandez, 67, Clinton, died Friday (Oct. 23, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

RICH, Stanley, 85, Cowden, died Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020). Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

WEIKLE, Karen E., 56, Maroa, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

