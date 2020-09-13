 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Sept. 14, 2020
BILLINGTON, Merlin G. "Cricket", 89, Atlanta, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home.

PINKSTON, Brian, 71, Dalton City, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn.

WOOLLEN, Earl D., 88, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

