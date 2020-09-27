 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Sept. 28, 2020
CARLSON, Robert E. Sr., 81, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

TUCKER, Jennifer D., 51, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

