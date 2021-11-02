Funerals pending for Nov. 3

BLACKWELL, Glenn Earl "Blackie", 82, Shelbyville, died Friday (Oct. 29, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
FREEMAN, Barbara S., 80, Assumption, died Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.
FULFORD, Carl C., 78, Shelbyville, died Monday (Nov. 1, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
MOORE, Frances E., 89, Taylorville, died Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021). Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Kincaid.
MURPHY, Louis Amos, 85, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
NELSON, Laird B., 83, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 29, 2021). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
WALKER, Anthony J., 47, Champaign, formerly of Decatur, died Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.