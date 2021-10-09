Funerals pending for Oct. 10

CLARK, Larry Gene, 69, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021). Walker Service and Chapel, Decatur.
GOODWIN, Tammy, 59, St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, died Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). Cypress Pointe Cremation, St. Louis, Missouri.
MARS, Noble "Wayne", 75, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
MILLER, Bob "Moose", 84, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 8, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
SOBELEWSKI, Georgia Mae (Phelps), 80, Waynesville, died Friday (Oct. 8, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.