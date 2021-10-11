 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Oct. 12

CLARK, Larry Gene, 69, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021). Walker  Service and Chapel, Decatur. 

GOODWIN, Tammy, 59, St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, died Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). Cypress Pointe Cremation, St. Louis, Missouri. 

HOWARD, Shirley Ann, 92, Mt. Sterling, died Friday (Oct. 8, 2021). Hendricker Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling.

MARS, Noble "Wayne", 75, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MILLER, Bob "Moose", 84, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 8, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

RENTFRO, Janet Sue, 77, Mode, died Saturday (Oct. 9, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SOBELEWSKI, Georgia Mae (Phelps), 80, Waynesville, died Friday (Oct. 8, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News