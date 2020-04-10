Funerals pending for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, April 11, 2020

DUNAWAY, Ruby, 88, Cowden, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

HARDNETT, Cathy, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

HULVEY, Susie, 64, Clinton, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

KRAUSE, Michael K., 69, Decatur, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MUSGRAVE, Bryston, 24, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

STOWE, Joe L., 84, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

VORTIES, Hazel, 88, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

