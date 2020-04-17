Funerals Pending for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Funerals Pending for Saturday, April 18, 2020

IRONS, Avery Latrell Dontez, infant, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JONES, John T. Jr., 55, Decatur, died Monday (April 13, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

