Funerals pending for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

COURTRIGHT, Lowman L., 71, Stewardson, died Friday (Aug. 21,2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

HOWARD, James W., 60, Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes.

SMITH, Katari, 27, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 17, 2020). Walker Funeral Services.

