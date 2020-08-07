You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POWERS, Donald E., 64, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Taylor, William, 86, Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News