You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Saturday August 1, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday August 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARTER, Dennis E., 66, Clinton, died Thursday (July 30, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CUTLER, Faye, 89, Moweaqua, died Thursday (July 30, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

MORRIS, Jerry T., 81, Wapella, died Friday (July 31, 2020). Calvert, Funeral Home, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News