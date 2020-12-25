 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Dec. 26, 2020 (
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Saturday Dec. 26, 2020 (

RIDDLE, Iscelean M., 82, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 23, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

