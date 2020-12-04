 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Dec. 5, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday Dec. 5, 2020

DUNN, Robert Vernon, 93, Castroville, Texas, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HEIBERG, Richard Glen “Butch,” 53, Clinton, died Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020). Funeral Home, Clinton.

JENNINGS, Archie Theron, 100, Savoy, died Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

PHILLIPS, Sandra Kay, 70, Parkersburg, formerly of Shelbyville, died Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

REYNOLDS, Charles, 81, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

