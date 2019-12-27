Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAWLEY, Lucy C., 68, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

PIRTLE, Dorothy, 76, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

STANDERFER, Jack M., 84, Mahomet, died Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

WILLIAMS, Louise, 88, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News