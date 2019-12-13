Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

BAKER, Donna G., 93, Clinton, died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CRAVEN, Timothy R., 68, Gifford, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ENDRIZZI, Martin, 85, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

NEGRETE, Ricky, 57, Clinton, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SULLIVAN, Sharon Lee, 78, Lincoln, died Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

