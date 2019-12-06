Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

DUNN, Lisa, 56, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 6, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

MARETTI, Joan P., 90, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

