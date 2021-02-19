 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

ALSUP, Gloria Jean, 70, Maroa, died Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

FUQUA, Viola, 93, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MORRIS, Michael S., 65, Moweaqua, died Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

TOLAND, William, 74, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

