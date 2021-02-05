 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Feb. 6, 2021
Funerals pending for Saturday Feb. 6, 2021

HUBNER, Kathryn “Kathy” Jean, 65, Tower Hill, died Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LUKA, Patricia, 79, formerly of Blue Mound, Friday (Feb. 5, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

MOTE, Mary C., 76, Lincoln, died Friday (Feb. 5, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

NAVIS, Genevieve Jean, 83, Mode, died Friday (Feb. 5, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

