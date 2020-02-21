Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

GARNER, Vicki G., 65, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

uCHLANSER, Rose Mary, 80, Mode, died Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

