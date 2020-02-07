Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

BURRUS, William, 83, Beecher City, died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

CRIST, William J., 84, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

OLFIELD, Marie E., 96, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

RYAN, Harold James, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

WALKER, Henry L., 64, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

