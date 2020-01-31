Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STROHL, Delores May, 80, Shelbyville, died Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News