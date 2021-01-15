 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 16, 2021
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 16, 2021

GRAHAMMelissa "Missy" A., 62, Lincoln, died Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

LOWE, Sammie Leon Sr., 78, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.

