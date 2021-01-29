 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 30, 2021
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 30, 2021

GRIEVE, William G., 84, Forsyth, died Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WITTENBERG, Paul R., 94, Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Stewardson, died Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

