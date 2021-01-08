 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 9, 2021
Funerals pending for Saturday Jan. 9, 2021

CRAYTON, Iishea, 48, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

GANDY, 79, Decatur, Thursday (Jan. 4, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

HUNT, Betty R., 73, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 5, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

HEIMAN, Mary Louise Allen, 81, Shelbyville, formerly of Herrick, died Thursday (Jan. 7, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

LAWSON, Rosie, 92, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 3, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

McCOY, George W. "Bill", 88, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 4, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

PRICE, Julie, 61, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 26, 2020). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

