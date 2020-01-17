Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

HICKS, Sandra L., Bement, died Friday (Jan. 17, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

RUFFINI, Charles, 82, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SCHAFER, Roger Lee, 76, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020). Gracleand/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

