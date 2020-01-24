Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

BENNER, Shirley Jean, 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

FLYNN, Nancy, 79, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 24, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

MARTENS, Russell, 60, Clinton, died Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

