Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
BRANAM, Jeanette L., 62, Mattoon, died Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

HARTMAN, Kathryn L., 88, Windsor, died Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor. 

STIEFEL, Cody A., 29, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020). Lockart-Green  Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

