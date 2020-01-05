Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2020

WHITE, John Thomas, 65, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

WRAY, June L., 86, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

