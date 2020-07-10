Funerals pending for Saturday July 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday July 11, 2020

  • 0
CALLISON, Carl Dean Jr., 72, Salisbury, Md., died Thursday (July 9, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton

KLINE, Stanley Lou, 82, Beecher City, died Thursday (July 9, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home.

MAJOR, William Ronald III, 52, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 31, 2020). Camp Butler, Springfield. 

