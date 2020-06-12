Funerals pending for Saturday June 13, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday June 13, 2020

BALLARD, Mildred Lee, 97, Decatur, died Thursday (June 11, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. 

MARLER, Vivian Katherine, 78, Decatur, died Monday (June 8, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

 

