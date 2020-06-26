Funerals pending for Saturday June 27, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday June 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARDING-JONES, Myrna, 86, Decatur, died Friday (June 26, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

BRAGG, James C., 81, Decatur, died Friday (June 26, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

HANLEY, Laura M., 103, Moweaqua, died Thursday (June 25, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News