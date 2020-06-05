Funerals Pending for Saturday June 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Saturday June 6, 2020

BURNETT, C.W., 68, Kenney, died Thursday (June 4, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CORUM, Gayle A., 57, Bement, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

EMERY, Norman, 52, Clinton, died Thursday (June 4, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PORTWOOD, Glenn H., 73, Decatur, died Monday (June 1, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

RARICK, Brittany Jordan, 29, Moweaqua, died Thursday (June 4,2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

