Funerals pending for Saturday, March 13, 2021
GRAY, Jeanne, 90, Shelbyville, died Thursday (March 11, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HINES, Roden O., 72, Decatur, died Thursday (March 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

LORTON, Frances M., 88, Cowden, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

RAY, Richard G., 99, Hammond, formerly of Decatur and Maroa, died Sunday (March 7, 2021), Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WHITE, Beverly Ann, 66, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 9, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

