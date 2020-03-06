Funerals pending for Saturday, March 7, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLEMINGS, Gerald G., 69, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MORSE, Robert W., 90, Kenney, died Friday (March 6, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

RENTFRO, Roger Dale, 74, Shelbyville, died Friday (March 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

WAGGONER, Betty Jean, 93, Decatur, died Thursday (March 5, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News