Funerals pending for Saturday, March 28, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, March 28, 2020

HURST, E. Maxine, 91, Shelbyville, died Thursday (March 26, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROBB, Melvina, 92, Argenta, died Friday (March 27, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta. 

Breaking News