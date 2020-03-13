Funerals pending for Saturday, March 14, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AITKEN, Dorothy, 80, Beecher City, died Thursday (March 12, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

DURBIN, Brenda L., 73, Bement, died Thursday (March 12, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

SADLER, George H., 74, Atlanta, died Thursday (March 12, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home. 

SHORT, Harlan Ray, 89, Dectur, died Thursday (March 5, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. 

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News