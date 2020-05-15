Funerals pending for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, May 16, 2020

CAZIER, Lois Jane, 86, Decatur, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

DeROCHI, Eleanor M., 99, Taylorville, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

JONES, Richard D., 87, Decatur, died Friday (May 15, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

KENT, Mark, 64, Clinton, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LUCAS, Russell Jr., 42 Decatur, died Friday (May 15, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

McDANIEL, Francis, 90, Decatur, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

PAHDE, Alan Edwin, 82, Decatur, died Thursday (May 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STEWART, Ryan A., 41, Decatur, died Friday (May 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

