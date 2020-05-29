Funerals pending for Saturday, May 30, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLISON, Lois E., 98, Assumption, died Thursday (May 28, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

HICKISCH, Thelma, 91, Decatur, died Friday (May 29, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

MABON, Jimmy Jr., 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 27, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

McCAFFERTY, Judith Ann, 73, Decatur, died Thursday (May 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SHUFF, Charles Oran, 85, Shelbyville, died Thursday (May 28, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News