Funerals pending for Saturday, May 9, 2020
FLITZ, Leon, 87, Decatur, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

HOLT, Betty, 95, Shelbyville, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HUDSON, Dwight S., 82, Decatur, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

TAYLOR, Velma M., 55, Decatur, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

