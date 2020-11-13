 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD, Margie L., 94, Lane, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Lincoln.

HAYNES, Marilyn E., 87, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

JACKSON, Ramona Elaine, 91, formerly of Ramsey, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

ROBINSON, Sharon L., 81, Pana, died Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WARNICK, Brandon, 35, Assumption, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News