Funerals pending for Saturday Nov. 7, 2020
DOZIER, Harvey C. Sr., 87, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

DYKES, Ruth Anne, 79, Hillsboro, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020). Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

JOHNSON, Laverne, 79, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

JOYNER, Roscoe, 86, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

McCRORY, Terry, 64, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

PARTEE, JB, 75, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

POWELL, Ethel, 69, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

