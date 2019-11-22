Funerals pending for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
Funerals pending for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

MENDENHALL, Gloria, 90, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

NICHOLS, Cletus Warren, 81, Clinton, died Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

PRIES, Cameron, 21, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

UNDERWOOD, Phyllis, 68, Clinton, died Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

