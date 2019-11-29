Funerals pending for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHBY, Joseph Eugene, 49, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

BROWNING, Wanda J., 71, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

DREW, Kathryn E., 92, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 29, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

DURLEY, Lee S., 85, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MONROE, Brian Conner, one-month-old infant, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STERN, Richard, 82, Arcola, died Friday (Nov. 29, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News