 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Saturday Oct. 17, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Saturday Oct. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ADAMS, Beverly “Jeannie,” 69, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

BAUER, Virginia, 79, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 16, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News