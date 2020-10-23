 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Saturday Oct. 24, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Saturday Oct. 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McCOLLUM, Linda Joyce (Kellow), 80, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News